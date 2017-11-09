Momma McCracken's Comedy Variety Show
Momma McCracken is a comedy variety show that takes place in her closet, 9pm most Thursdays at Denver’s Voodoo Comedy Playhouse. Advance online tickets are $8 and $10 at the door. All shows are unique with different guests performers and themes each week. Guest Performers on this week's show, Momma Express - A Family Trainwreck, are Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, stand up comedian, and The Closet Doctors, musical improv duo! Always in the closet, are Momma McCracken and Zac Larson as Delivery Boy playing guitar!
