MoPrint Studio Tour- Various Locations

The Denver-metro and surrounding area has a growing community of printmakers and they want to show off their studios and artwork to you. On March 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can meet them in their work environments to see where – and how, in some cases – their artwork is created. It’s a fun way to get insights into how and what is created, plus you’ll get ideas from their workspace and how it’s set up. Some studios and artists will have their artwork on display, and who knows . . . you might find something you want to come home with. People will see finished art, works-in-process in home studios and artist buildings to historic structures, galleries and storefronts.

We're looking for printmakers, screen printers, bookbinders, paper makers, and anyone working with print media. Are you a printmaker and want to participate in the Studio & Print Tour?

Click HERE to register. Deadline to register is March 15. #MoPrint2018