Morris Dees - Social Justice Lecture - JAAMM Festival

Renowned civil rights activist and speaker, Morris Dees discusses how our commitment to justice for all will chart our nation's future as America becomes more diverse and as economic disparity widens. Dees will share his experiences and insights, explaining why he became an attorney and founded the Southern Poverty Law Center. Title of event: "With Justice for All in a Changing America"

Tickets: $20 Adult/$18 Student/Senior $75 includes private reception (5:30-6:30pm) and lecture

This lecture is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!