Thursday June 29th

9pm/ no cover/ 21+

Motown Groove at Goosetown Tavern

Motown,Soul,Funk and more

With your Host Aka Miggy Camacho and

with our Guest Dj Soup (Matt Campbell)

Goosetown Tavern

3242 E Colfax Ave,

Denver, Colorado 80206

(Free Parking lot for Goosetown Tavern

at 3399 E Colfax Ave

Denver, Colorado)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1788838861355269/