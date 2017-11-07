Music with Friends: Free Concert with Augustin Hadelich, violin

As part of Denver Arts Week, Friends of Chamber Music is pleased to present Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich, with pianist Conor Hanick, in a FREE event on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S. Broadway, Denver. Mr. Hadelich and Mr. Hanick will perform a short program, including works by Ravel and Sarasate, followed by a “Meet and Greet” with the audience. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.

Seating is limited and reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call 303-388-9839 or email tickets@friendsofchambermusic.com.

Augustin Hadelich’s lyrical, singing style has been recognized by numerous awards at home and abroad, including the inaugural Warner Music Prize in 2015, and a 2016 Grammy Award for his recording of Dutilleux’s Violin Concerto, L’arbre des songes, with the Seattle Symphony. Most recently (October 17, 2017) Musical America awarded him 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year, a prestigious award he will receive at Carnegie Hall in December.

Conor Hanick has performed to acclaim throughout the world with some of the leading ensembles, instrumentalists, and conductors. He is a pianist who “defies human description” for some (Concerto Net) and recalls “a young Peter Serkin” for others (The New York Times).

Mr. Hadelich and Mr. Hanick will present a full-length concert the following evening on Friends of Chamber Music’s Chamber Series, Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. Tickets are $40 each, or $10 for patrons 30 years old or younger. Visit friendsofchambermusic.com or call 303-388-9839 for more information.