Music With A Mission: Sound of the Rockies

$15

Christ Church Denver 2950 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80210

Sound of the Rockies, Colorado's premiere a cappella men's chorus is performing a benefit concert to support a service trip to El Hogar in Honduras and community outreach in Denver.

When: Thursday, April 27 @ 7:00 pm

Where: Christ Church Denver, 2950 S. University Blvd., Denver, 80210

Cost: $15.00

Be sure to come early or linger after the concert and enjoy sandwiches, baked goods, and beverages at the concession stand in the Commons.

Get your tickets here at the door or at www.christchurchdenver.org/tickets

303-758-3674

