Mysteria - Halloween at Board Game Republic
Board Game Republic 900 W. 1st Ave., #130, Denver, Colorado 80223
Friday, Oct 27 6:30 till Midnight
And as always, over 750 board games, full bar and kitchen.
Join us at Board Game Republic for
a fun and haunting evening!
Special decor, themed drinks and
a host of spooky games!
$10 entry gets you:
• Whodunit Puzzle Challenge
• Halloween trivia contest
• Costume contest
• Free Halloween dessert
and a
- Mentalist Performance by Anthem and Aria
Reservations strongly recommended.
Make a prepaid RSVP with your server
or by calling 303.954.9165.
