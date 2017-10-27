Mysteria - Halloween at Board Game Republic

Board Game Republic 900 W. 1st Ave., #130, Denver, Colorado 80223

Friday, Oct 27 6:30 till Midnight

And as always, over 750 board games, full bar and kitchen.

Join us at Board Game Republic for

a fun and haunting evening!

Special decor, themed drinks and

a host of spooky games!

$10 entry gets you:

• Whodunit Puzzle Challenge

• Halloween trivia contest

• Costume contest

• Free Halloween dessert

and a

- Mentalist Performance by Anthem and Aria

Reservations strongly recommended.

Make a prepaid RSVP with your server

or by calling 303.954.9165.

Info
Board Game Republic 900 W. 1st Ave., #130, Denver, Colorado 80223
Halloween- Event
303-954-9165
