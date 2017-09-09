The Mystery of Love & Sex

Deep in American South, Charlotte and Jonny have been best friends since they were nine. She's Jewish, he's Christian; he's black, she's white. Their differences intensify their connection, until sexual desire complicates everything in surprising ways. An unexpected love story about where souls meet and the consequences of growing up.

Playing at the John Hand Theater from September 9th to October 7th. Fridays/Saturdays @ 7:30 & Sundays @ 2:00. Visit our website www.firehousetheatercompany.com to purchase tickets!