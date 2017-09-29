Nancy Lovendahl: The Reclamation Suite

"This is a new series created over the last year called THE RECLAMATION SUITE. The works reflect a social practice exploring issues of gender, social role and identity. Altered stone, steel and mixed media are combined in 16 new works of human scale. I've used pneumatic and electric diamond bladed tools to carve, shape and rip each stone to recall a personal memory or point to an immediate experience. Each stone is then pinned on top of a mild steel, CAD plasma cut base plate with mig welded twisted legs, which were cold pressed on a Dale 25-ton hydraulic press. Varying heights and widths of my constructions create free-standing figures resting on a table or connecting to the floor.

My work comes out of and is wrought from the earth. These sculptures are of this time & place yet steeped in the sediment of human history. This sense of time and place in my work, firmly rooted but also fluid and transient, resonates with a multitude of ideas. Illusions of stability and instability, safety and danger, stasis and catalyst, the raw and refined and above all, transformation, all come into play. Like the contours of the natural landscape, that in the shifting light of dawn or dusk seem to take on... dissolve into or morph into primal forms, so do the latent metaphors elicited by my sculptures. Their abstract imagery dissolves and coalesces into a house shape, an ancient arch, gesture or emotionally referential forms. We enter into these personal environments and discover that our assumptions of what we think we see or know, are tenuous, or fleeting, or not at all what they seem."