Naomi Levy - "Einstein and The Rabbi" - Author Lecture - JAAMM Festival

Author and Rabbi, Naomi Levy has penned a book based on a poignant letter written by the 20th century's most influential physicist, Albert Einstein. His words captured what she believes to be true about the human condition; that we are all intimately connected. Levy's work is filled with Jewish wisdom and illuminates her understanding of why we are here. Tickets: $8-$10.

This author lecture is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!