Open House and Kiln Opening at Colorado Potters Guild!

Colorado Potters Guild presents an Open Studio Day in conjunction with National Clay Week and the South Pearl Street Farmers Market, taking place at 1541 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210 on October 15, 2017.

Colorado Potters Guild is proud to participate in National Clay Week Open Studio (NCWOS), a nationwide event that celebrates clay, community and creativity. Join us in this nationwide celebration of the ceramic arts! Studios all over the country will open their doors for demonstrations, lectures, and exhibitions.

Drop in from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm to watch artist demonstrations, get a tour of the historic Colorado Potters Guild, enjoy interactive kids’ activities, and meet Guild artists. At noon, join us for a kiln opening of the guild’s large soda kiln and get a first look at the gorgeous pots inside! (Pots will not be available for sale at this event, but join us November 2-4 at First Plymouth Church (3501 South Colorado Boulevard Englewood, CO 80113) for our annual Fall Show and Sale).

This event is free for the public and appropriate for all ages. To see a map of all artists and locations for this event please visit www.nationalclayweek.org/openstudio.