Nationally Renowned Organist Adam Pajan

Augustana Arts and the American Guild of Organists present Organist Adam Pajan on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO 80246. A reception with Adam will follow the concert. Tickets are $10 - $25 and available by calling 303-388-4962, online at www.AugustanaArts.org or at the door. Adam is offering a lecture on Orchestral Transcriptions for the Organ - Accompanying using two movements of the Brahms Requiem at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 4. Lecture tickets are free for AGO members; $20 non-members.

The program includes William H. Harris’ Flourish for an Occasion, Percy Whitlock’s Fantasie Choral No. 2 in F-Sharp Minor, J. S. Bach’s Herr Jesu Christ, dich zu uns wend from Leipzig 18, Max Reger’s Präludium und Fuge in C, Op. 7, No.1, Alec Rowley’s Benedictus , Joseph Jongen’s Sonata Eroïca, Op. 94 and selections from Seven Sketches by Edward Shippen Barnes.

Called “a rising star definitely worth watching” (Michael Barone, Pipedreams), Adam Pajan is Instructor of Organ and Shop Technician at the University of Oklahoma’s American Organ Institute, where he teaches students in organ performance and organ technology. He received his DMA in 2014 under John Schwandt following studies at Furman University and Yale University, earning the BM and MM degrees under the tutelage of Charles Tompkins, Martin Jean, and Thomas Murray respectively. His performing career has taken him across the United States and Europe.

Adam's performing career has taken him across the United States and to Germany three times, playing in the great cathedrals of Mainz, Magdeburg, Fulda, and Altenberg and other historical churches. He will return in July 2018 for a subsequent tour including performances at the Pauluskirche in Ulm, Altenberger Dom, and the Dutch Church in Hanau. His first CD recording will be released early in 2018 by the Raven label (www.RavenCD.com) and will feature the Kegg pipe organ of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton, Ohio.

Dr. Pajan has been recognized as the first prize recipient in four national competitions (Schweitzer, Poister, Mader, and West Chester) and received the Firmin Swinnen Second Prize in the inaugural Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition in 2013. Adam’s accomplishments were recognized in being named one of The Diapason’s “20 Under 30” of 2016, an award established to acknowledge individuals who are “setting the pace for the future of the pipe organ, harpsichord, carillon, and church music.” For more information regarding performances and recordings, please visit www.AdamPajan.com.

Since 1997, Augustana Arts has been serving the community by presenting the artistry of resident performing groups, internationally renowned touring artists and accomplished locally-based ensembles of many genres. The resident groups - Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Women's Chorale (CWC), and Colorado Men’s Chorale -perform at a variety of venues in addition to the majestic Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver. Augustana Arts serves educational outreach through the City Strings program, an inspired vision to provide youngsters with great need access to high quality, small group music instruction free of cost afterschool at several metro locations.

Augustana Arts concerts and programs are made possible in part by generous support from the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, Colorado Creative Industries, a state agency which is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, the Augustana Foundation, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, The Denver Foundation, Bowen Family Performing Arts Fund, WESTAF, Rea Charitable Trust, D'Addario Foundation, Harry Chapin Foundation, Ralph L. and Florence R. Burgess Trust, Kinder Morgan, Classics for Kids and Sheila Fortune Foundation. Visit our website for more details at www.AugustanaArts.org.

Augustana Arts & AGO

Adam Pajan, Organist

The Romantic Muse

Friday, November 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

A reception with Adam will follow the concert.

Tickets are $10-$25

Lecture: Orchestral Transcriptions for the Organ - Accompanying using two movements of the Brahms Requiem

Saturday, November 4 @ 10 a.m.

Lecture tickets are free for AGO members; $20 non-members

Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO 80246

303-388-4962, online at www.AugustanaArts.org or at the door.

Augustana Arts creates opportunities to inspire and educate through music.