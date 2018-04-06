Native Gardens

Dealing with neighbors can be thorny, especially for Pablo and Tania, a young Latino couple who have just moved into a well-established DC neighborhood. Though Frank and Virgina have the best intentions for making the new couple feel welcome next door, their newly budding friendship is tested when they realize their shared property line isn’t where it’s supposed to be. Frank is afraid of losing his prized garden, Pablo wants what is legally his, Tania has a pregnancy and a thesis she’d rather be worrying about, and Virginia just wants some peace. But until they address the real roots of their problems, it’s all-out war in this hilarious and heartfelt play about the lines that divide us and those that connect us.

Playwright Karen Zacarías (Just Like Us, The Book Club Play) is one of the most-produced Latina playwrights in the nation and the creator of multiple award-winning plays. She is a core founder of the Latino/a Theatre Commons, alongside Director Lisa Portes. Primarily tackling new plays and musicals, Portes serves on the board of Theatre Communications Group, heads the MFA directing program at DePaul University and has directed at dozens of theatres around the country.

Producing Partners: Margot & Allan Frank and Robert & Judi Newman