Natural Grocers 62nd Anniversary Celebration!

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209

Featuring exciting sales, samples, and prizes!

We're 62 and we want to celebrate with you! Join us on Thursday, August 17th for one fabulous, 50s inspired birthday bash! We'll have fantastic giveaways, great prizes, including a grand prize Alaskan cruise for two, and a chance to sample our Chocolate Powerhouse Pudding and enjoy an ice cream social! Stop by the registers for more details. Don't be square -- we'll see you there!

Chocolate Powerhouse Pudding Tasting 12pm-2pm

Ice Cream Social 4pm-6pm

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
