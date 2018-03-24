Gluten-Free Tasting Expo & Health Fair
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Sample fabulous gluten-free products from our favorite vendors, including foods, vitamins, body care and so much more! Enter to win wonderful door prizes and join the Healthy Gluten-Free Living Seminar from 11am-12pm. (You'll learn the basics for the healthiest approach to gluten-free living. We will share shopping tips and cooking tips for gluten-free living as well as advice on dietary supplements for nutritional support.)
