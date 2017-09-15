Event Information

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Door Time: 4:30 PM

Next Stage Collaborative is an interactive gallery presented by the University of Colorado Denver and Denver Arts & Venues. This space was recently reimagined from a vacant storefront into a flexible modern gallery by students from CU Denver’s College of Architecture and Planning and the College of Arts and Media.Two exhibitions are currently on view and were produced by CU students and faculty. Cityscape is an interactive architecture exhibition revealing the design journey behind wildly imagined buildings, from two-dimensional concept drawings transformed to physical and virtual landscapes. Come explore this fantastical cityscape using Oculus Rift headsets in an open life-like virtual reality world.

Also on view are electronic reality artworks in Digital Reality. Augmented reality projects allow viewers to enhance two dimensional objects by viewing them through smartphones and tablets loaded with special software, bringing inanimate illustrations to life through digital animation. The installation “How the Heart Works” uses virtual reality headsets to reveal the inner workings of the heart using 3D modeling, enhanced by computer-generated sounds, images and graphics.

We invite you to explore this immersive gallery experience. This is a hands-on installation - please do not be shy to use the technology. Student docents are available to help, exhibitions are free and open to the public. For questions and special tour information contact Jeff.Lambson@ucdenver.edu.

STARS OF SUPERNOVA is a new-media art exhibition taking place September 15 through November 11 at the NXT STG Collaborative Gallery in the DPAC Galleria, located across from the Buell Theater.

This student run operation, a collaboration between CU Denver's College of Arts & Media and the Next Stage NOW teams up with Denver Digerati for a fun and forward thinking exhibition that brings some of the leading assets of SUPERNOVA Outdoor Digital Animation Festival forward into a gallery context for greater contemplation and thoughtful experience.

SUPERNOVA STARS will weave a dynamic mix of works by the festival's three guest jurors Faiyaz Jafri (NYC), Raquel Meyers (Madrid, Spain) and Peter Burr (NYC), as well as solo spotlight artist Jeremy Couillard, alongside a major interactive new media work by CU Denver alum Robert Fikes IV. SUPERNOVA?s guest jurors are celebrated worldwide for their pioneering work within the fields of new media, contemporary art, performance and digital motion graphics. This is a rare opportunity to experience a deeper side to their art, including multiple looping animations, an interactive video-game experience, 2d artworks including lenticular graphics, and some of the most exquisite 3d printed forms that show off this popular new modeling technique.

Fikes' digital experience allows viewers to conduct their own Cuban ensemble by triggering audio clips on a MIDI interface, correlating with CU Denver's relationship with music producers in Cuba.

SUPERNOVA is the ultimate international showcase for digital motion art and one of Denver's most singular and innovative cultural projects.

Find out more at SUPERNOVADENVER.com

Hours:

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.