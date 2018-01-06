Lowry’s Spotlight Theater presents

Lowry’s Spotlight Theater presents Neil Simon’s “Rumors” January 6 through February 3 at the John Hand Theater in Lowry. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m. with additional performances on Monday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 3 at 2 p.m. No performance Friday, February 2. Tickets $12 – $25 and available at www.thisisspotlight.com or by calling 720-530-4596. The John Hand Theater is located at 7653 East 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230.

Four couples are invited to the elite townhouse of the Deputy Mayor and his wife to celebrate the hosts’ tenth anniversary. The first couple arrives only to discover the body of the Deputy Mayor covered in blood, a gun, and a suicide note. It is only a flesh wound, but the Deputy Mayor's wife is missing and so is the cook, and there is no food! What has happened? And how can they keep all this from getting out to the police and, more importantly, the press? As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins out of control.

The cast includes Mark Collins (Ken Gorman), Abby Apple Boes (Chris Gorman), Bernie Cardell (Lenny Ganz), Haley Johnson (Claire Ganz), Katie Mangett (Cookie Cusack), Claude Deiner (Ernie Cusack), Andy Anderson (Glenn Cooper), Molly Turner (Cassie Cooper), Dan Connell (Officer Welch) and Kelly Alayne Dwyer (Officer Pudney).

Born on July 4, 1927, in New York City, Neil Simon began writing comedy for some of radio and television's top talents in the 1940s. Turning to the stage, he enjoyed his first major hit with Barefoot in the Park in 1963, and later scored Tony Awards for The Odd Couple (1965), Biloxi Blues (1985) and Lost in Yonkers (1991). Simon also became a successful screenwriter, earning acclaim for both original and adapted works. In addition to his numerous Tony and Academy Award nominations, Simon in 1983 became the first living playwright to have a Broadway theater named in his honor.

