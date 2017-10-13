Netflix and Chill, For Reel. With Strangers!

Dust off the old VHS tapes, you bring a pillow and we'll bring the popcorn and drinks. Friday the 13th it's the 1984 film RED DAWN, which is MUCH scarier than a guy in a hockey mask-it's all about what scares Americans the most: foreign invasion, commies and high school! After, we'll discuss the implications for today's world and see how it can spur us into action. $5 suggested donation