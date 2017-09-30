Neurosculpting® to Navigate Change and TRE

Are you trying to create lasting change in your life but find that you struggle to keep moving forward with your commitment? Don’t panic or give up! These situations are common with resolutions because resolutions are about change, and most of us need support in dealing effectively with change.

Change is a constant in our lives, and for most of us change — even change that we invite into our lives — is stressful! Our basic sense of safety relies on our ability to predict our future’s outcomes. But, when our predictions are challenged by change, the brain and body easily and quickly resort to stress and fear.

Join us in this introductory class where you’ll learn about this dynamic and how to gain control of your mind’s tendencies. You’ll be led through 2 guided Neurosculpting® meditations and an experience of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises (TRE®) in which you’ll rewrite your own relationship to change and uncertainty in both your brain and your body.

No experience necessary.

This event is limited to 10 people