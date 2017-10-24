Newbery Author Avi LIVE in Denver!

Join us for an evening launch and celebration of Avi's next middle grade novel, The Player King. Tickets available with book purchase.

FEATURED BOOK: The Player King

From Newbery Award–winning author Avi comes the gripping and amazingly true tale of a boy plucked from the gutter to become the King of England.

England, 1486. King Henry VII has recently snatched the English Crown and now sits on the throne, while young Prince Edward, who has a truer claim, has apparently disappeared. Meanwhile, a penniless kitchen boy named Lambert Simnel is slaving away at a tavern in Oxford—until a mysterious friar, Brother Simonds, buys Lambert from the tavern keeper and whisks him away in the dead of night. But this is nothing compared to the secret that the friar reveals: You, Lambert, are actually Prince Edward, the true King of England!

Can’t attend the event, but would love an autographed book? Call Second Star to the Right (303-455-1527) to order your copy today!