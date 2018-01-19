Niza Knoll Solo Art Exhibit

Multi-disciplinary artist Niza Knoll enters 2018 with an exhibit of her own work in her namesake gallery at 915 Santa Fe Drive from January 13-March 2. She is expanding on her series of pieces inspired by Botticelli’s famous “Birth of Venus” painting in addition to showing sculptures, photography and new abstract paintings. The public is invited to an Artist Reception on Friday, January 19 from 5-8 during the Art District on Santa Fe’s Third Friday Art Walk, and to view and purchase work during regular business hours, Wednesday-Friday 1-5 pm, Saturday 1-4 pm and during First and Third Friday Art Walks in March from 4-8 pm.