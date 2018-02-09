Nutritional and Health Benefits of Hemp
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Presented by Tabatha Hargis.
We will discuss the body's endocannabinoid system and how to properly nourish the CB1 & CB2 receptors that correlate with our central nervous system and immune systems. We will also discuss nutritional supplementation using hemp oil and various hemp derived products such as hemp seeds, hemp milk, and the use of beauty products containing hemp.
