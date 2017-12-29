Odin's Yule Celebration
Mercury Cafe 2199 California St., Denver, Colorado 80205
Local, Tull-inspired original band, Odin's Other Eye is celebrating the Yule at the Mercury Cafe on December 29th! This event includes live performances by the Bards of Greyhawk (Dungeons & Dragons tribute band) at 8pm, Odin's Other Eye at 9:30pm and Keldari Station at 11:15pm, plus many unique vendors.
