Oil Painting Basics: 3 part class - 4/13-4/27

Part 1: Thursday 4/13 6:30pm

Part 2: Thursday 4/20 6:30pm

Part 3: Thursday 4/27 6:30pm

Are you interested in trying out oils, but are not sure how to go about it?

Maybe you don't want to invest in all of the oil paints and other supplies until you're sure you'd like to pursue oil painting.

Here's your chance to dig into some oil paints and get the low-down on working with oils!

All supplies are included in the price, so you don't have to invest in supplies! (Or if you have your own, you can bring them and save 50%. Please bring odorless paint thinner.)

If you've taken this class before, you may repeat it as many times as you like. We'll work on a different painting each session. When there is enough interest, a level 2 class will be added to the schedule.

No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join!

Time: 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Cost: $120

Preregistration is required. To register click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oil-painting-basics-3-part-class-413-427-registration-33047970369

To see all classes go to http://DenverArtClass.com

Don't forget to enter your code for an additional discount if you're a member of our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TabethaLandt/) or

Meetup.com (https://www.meetup.com/PaintingSoiree/) group!