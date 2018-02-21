Oils Class: Monet's Basin
Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204
Learn about oil painting as you paint your own version of "Basin at Argenteuil" by Claude Monet. Paint with full-time working artist, Tabetha Landt, in her studio in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe! 3 Wednesdays: 2/21, 2/28 and 3/7, $120 - No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun! See all classes offered - www.DenverArtClasses.com
