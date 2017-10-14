Oktoberfest Tasting Fair
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Join us to celebrate all that Autumn has to offer! Sample healthy fall flavors from our favorite vendors and get in the good4u harvest spirit!
2pm-2:30pm Quick Class: What's the Fermented Fuss?
Interested in what all the fermented food fuss is about? Come to our
fermented fast class and discover how you can join the good4urevolution and Learn. Eat. Dream!
Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Festivals & Fairs - Event, Food & Drink - Event