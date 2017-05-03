Old Challenge in a New World: Responding to Modern Anti-Semitism

The recent rise in American anti-Semitism has a lot of people asking an age-old question: How should I react? Protest? Move to Israel? Fight back? The unfortunate reality is that the Jewish People have had many opportunities to try different methods through the millennia, but current challenges requires careful assessment to choose the best approach. Join Scott Levin, Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League and Rabbi Mordechai Fleisher, Senior Educator for the Denver Community Kollel, as they chart a course for navigating the world around us - our friends, our enemies, and everyone in between.