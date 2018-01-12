The Colorado Photographic Arts Center has partnered with The New York Times to present On the Street with Bill Cunningham, an exhibition celebrating the career of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The public is invited to a free opening reception at CPAC on Friday, January 12, 6-9 pm, featuring special guest Tiina Loite, a photo editor who worked closely with Cunningham in the New York Times’ Style section.

Cunningham was best known for his candid photographs of stylish women and men on the streets of New York. A Harvard University dropout, he was first a designer of women’s hats before moving on to writing about fashion for Women’s Wear Daily and the Chicago Tribune. He began taking candid photographs on the streets of New York City, and his work drew the attention of The New York Times with a 1978 picture of Greta Garbo in an unguarded moment. Cunningham cultivated his own fashion signature, dressing in a uniform of black sneakers and a blue work man’s jacket, his only accessory a camera. He travelled throughout Manhattan by bicycle. He worked for the New York Times until his death in June 2016 at age 87.

The exhibition will include audio clips of Cunningham speaking about his work in addition to his photographs.

“When you see his images up close, you can really appreciate Cunningham’s eye for detail and uncanny ability to wait for the right moment,” said CPAC Executive Director Samantha Johnston. “Not only was he a talented photographer, writer, and tireless editor, but he brought incredible passion and joy to his work. He’s someone we can all learn from, and CPAC is thrilled to partner with the New York Times to share his work with the Denver community.”

Loite got to know Cunningham while she was a photo editor for the New York Times’ Style department. “He would say to me: ‘I’m not a photographer. I’m a columnist who writes with pictures,’” she said. “It’s easy to say ‘Bill Cunningham, photographer.’ But that’s not enough of a description of Bill. What he did was a complete different iteration of the job.”

Many people learned about Cunningham from the award-winning 2010 documentary, Bill Cunningham New York (A Film by Richard Press). In it, many of Cunningham’s famous colleagues and friends are interviewed, including Vogue Editor Anna Wintour, Tom Wolfe, Brooke Astor, and David Rockefeller. The film is available on Hulu.

This exhibition is courtesy of The New York Times. Curation: Meaghan Looram; Production credits: Cornelius Schmid, Joanna Nikas, John Kurdewan