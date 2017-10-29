One Community, Many Stories - Interactive Theatre Event - JAAMM Festival

In this interactive story experience with theatre dybbuk, participants are encouraged to share their own stories of hope and justice. A community narrative is crafted from the stories around social action. Participants then become the audience members as professional actors perform the unique story back to the group through a staged reading with musical accompaniment provided by Hal and Annie Aqua.

This theatrical event is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!