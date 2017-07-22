Open House & Barn Dance

Free Open House 4:30 - 6 pm to celebrate new goat and sheep facilities, ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Gompers Greenhouse, the construction of two new hen houses, tours of our 23 acre working farm and announcements on new programming! At 6 PM, guests will make their way to the Arena for a Farm to Table Dinner provided by our own Chefs Jonathan Candee and Annie Candee, music by Rudy Grant & The Buffalo Riders and a Barn Store of a different kind. Suggested contribution is $30 per person and $10 for children 16 and under. Family friendly.