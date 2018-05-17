Opening Reception – Organized Chaos by Carol Brown and Louis Trujillo
Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220
Art Gym Denver Presents Organized Chaos featuring member artists Carol Brown and Louis Trujillo. Brown’s works are born out of a chaotic process of printmaking, cutting and reorganizing her patterns. Exploring the chaos of Alzheimer’s disease, Trujillo’s mixed-media installation is composed of paper forget-me-nots and honors his grandfather and great grandmother.
Opening Reception: Thursday, May 17, 5-8pm
On Display: through June 8, 2018
Gallery Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Arts - Event, Gallery Showing - Event