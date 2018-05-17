Opening Reception – Organized Chaos by Carol Brown and Louis Trujillo

Art Gym Denver Presents Organized Chaos featuring member artists Carol Brown and Louis Trujillo. Brown’s works are born out of a chaotic process of printmaking, cutting and reorganizing her patterns. Exploring the chaos of Alzheimer’s disease, Trujillo’s mixed-media installation is composed of paper forget-me-nots and honors his grandfather and great grandmother.

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 17, 5-8pm

On Display: through June 8, 2018

Gallery Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Art Gym Denver

1460 Leyden Street

Denver, CO 80220