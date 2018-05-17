Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen
Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220
Art Gym Denver presents "Outliers" featuring recent mixed media work by Jason Pollen that include hanging mixed media orbs within orbs, created through painting, stitching, dyeing, laser cutting and collage. Jason Pollen’s exhibition will also feature works from his Portals, Descendants and Spanners series. Meet the artist at the opening or during Tango, Tea and Talk on Saturday, May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.
Opening Reception: Thursday, May 17, 5-8pm
On Display: through June 8, 2018
Gallery Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
