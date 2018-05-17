Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen

to Google Calendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00

Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220

Art Gym Denver presents "Outliers" featuring recent mixed media work by Jason Pollen that include hanging mixed media orbs within orbs, created through painting, stitching, dyeing, laser cutting and collage. Jason Pollen’s exhibition will also feature works from his Portals, Descendants and Spanners series. Meet the artist at the opening or during Tango, Tea and Talk on Saturday, May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 17, 5-8pm

On Display: through June 8, 2018

Gallery Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Art Gym Denver

1460 Leyden Street

Denver, CO 80220

Info
Art Gym Denver 1460 Leyden St., Denver, Colorado 80220 View Map
Arts - Event, Gallery Showing - Event
303-320-8347
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception – Outliers by Jason Pollen - 2018-05-17 17:00:00