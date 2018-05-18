Operation Project Sanctuary Gala

Project Sanctuary takes military families from battle ready to family ready through our six-day therapeutic retreats and two-year follow-up programming. We provide healing, hope and empowerment to help families transition and thrive, whether in their homes, commands or communities.

For more information about Project Sanctuary or the O.P.S. Gala, contact Kara Pappas, Chief Development Officer, at kara@projectsanctuary.us or 970-227-0191.