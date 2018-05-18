Operation Project Sanctuary Gala

to Google Calendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00

CU South Denver 10035 S. Peoria St., Denver, Colorado 80134

Project Sanctuary takes military families from battle ready to family ready through our six-day therapeutic retreats and two-year follow-up programming. We provide healing, hope and empowerment to help families transition and thrive, whether in their homes, commands or communities.

For more information about Project Sanctuary or the O.P.S. Gala, contact Kara Pappas, Chief Development Officer, at kara@projectsanctuary.us or 970-227-0191.

Info
CU South Denver 10035 S. Peoria St., Denver, Colorado 80134 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers - Event, Food & Drink - Event, Outreach - Event
970-227-0191
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Operation Project Sanctuary Gala - 2018-05-18 18:30:00