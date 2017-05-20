Operation Project Sanctuary (O.P.S.) Gala

Join us for the event of the year to celebrate and support military families! Project Sanctuary's 2nd annual O.P.S. Gala will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in Denver, CO, featuring fun, camaraderie, and giving back to our nation's heroes.

The evening features exciting silent and live auctions, a banquet-style dinner, networking with military supporters from across the country, and exciting news about Project Sanctuary's expansion! For more information and registration details please visit http://bit.ly/2lc78cU.

Your support will save and forever change the lives of military families - those we are currently serving as well as the hundreds on our wait list.

Visit us at www.projectsanctuary.us to learn more.