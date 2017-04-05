Paint Like Pollock- Drip, Drizzle, and Splat Painting Event 4/5

Register in advance, then drop in between 5:30pm and 7:30pm to create your masterpiece!
Stop by and listen to some great jazz while you channel your inner Jackson Pollock!
We'll provide the canvas, paint, and various tools to apply the paint to the canvas. You bring an open mind and a willingness to find the rhythm in the paint.
If you decide to paint another canvas, your second painting is half off!!
This class can get messy, so be sure to wear clothes - and shoes - that you don't mind getting some paint on.
No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun!
When: Wed. April 5, 2017
Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Cost: $48
Preregistration is required. To register click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-like-pollock-drip-drizzle-and-splat-painting-event-45-registration-33046504986
To see all classes go to http://DenverArtClass.com
Don't forget to enter your code for an additional discount if you're a member of our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TabethaLandt/) or
Meetup.com (https://www.meetup.com/PaintingSoiree/) group!
Info
Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
please enable javascript to view