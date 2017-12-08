Parents of kids with disabilities Support Group

Corona Presbyterian Church 1205 E. 8th Ave., Denver, Colorado

Parents and caregivers of kids, any age, with disabilities or any special needs. Whether babies or school age or adults, our kids are our joy but sometimes we get tired and need to connect with other parents traveling a similar journey We meet the second Friday of each month September through May. We join together for support and mutual encouragement. Anyone parenting kids with disabilities is welcome!

What:Support and Encouragement Group

Who: Parents and Caregivers disabilities

When: 2nd Fridays Sept-May. 9:30am-11:30

Where: Corona Church 1205 E 8th Ave Denver, 80218

Contact Renee Walbert rwalbertp2p@abilityconnectioncolorado.org

Corona Presbyterian Church 1205 E. 8th Ave., Denver, Colorado
Counseling & Support Groups - Event, Outreach - Event, Parents - Event
