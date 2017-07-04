Welcome to the eighth annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade! This community-friendly event will again be marching along 23rd Avenue on Independence Day.

Stretching from Dexter St. to Krameria St., this year’s parade will include more than 50 groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars and more!

The 2017 Park Hill 4th of July Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade is held in northeast Denver’s historic Park Hill neighborhood, one of the city’s largest, oldest and most diverse areas.

The parade runs along 23rd Ave. for approximately one mile from Dexter St. to Krameria St. Viewing areas are available along the entire route on both the north and south sides of 23rd Ave. You’re encouraged to get there early to set up blankets and chairs and settle in for the fun!