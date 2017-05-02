Partners in Torah

Hey, Jewish Denver.

At no cost to you, we’ll provide you with a hand-selected personal teacher. Together, you’ll study together each week (for about an hour) in-person at one of our three Denver Metro locations.

Or, if you would like to teach instead, we’ll find you a study partner for you who wants to know more.

Fill out the short form above to schedule an initial talk with one of our Torah Partner Coordinators so that we can get you started.