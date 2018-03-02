A Passion for Contemporary Art of Ballet

Gina Klawitter's fascinating dimensional wall art – formed directly from posed Colorado Ballet dancers – is available for public view one night only during Art District on Santa Fe’s First Friday Art Walk. Experiencing this art in person, one feels the energy of being within arm's length of a live performing dancer. Klawitter is inspired by the DAM's Degas: A Passion for Perfection exhibit and by her own extensive training in all forms of dance. Her art celebrates our common human spirit and multi-cultural world.