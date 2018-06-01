People’s Fair is Denver’s oldest neighborhood festival and famous for bringing together a diverse population to celebrate community and enjoy the start to the summer. This Civic Center Park tradition welcomes community groups, artists, and entertainment from every corner of Denver. The uniqueness and magic of the People’s Fair is created by the blending of great family fun, carefully selected handmade arts & crafts, delicious culinary delights, fabulous entertainment and the commitment to raise funds for and promote the missions of non-profit organizations.