Personal is Political Film Series: Milk

Two films about 'the personal is political.' Free for all, complimentary popcorn, trivia, and prizes.

Milk (2008) R

Sunday, June 4, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center

Directed by Gus Van Sant, Milk follows the life of the first openly gay elected official in the state of California. Come see Sean Penn’s Oscar winning performance as Harvey Milk while he navigates the choppy waters of being a public figure and an activist for gay rights in the late 1970s. A true and heartbreaking story that still resonates with audiences today.

Mr Smith Goes to Washington (1939) NR

Sunday, June 11, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center

Watch Jimmy Stewart portray a shy, young idealist who is appointed to fill a vacant seat in the United States Senate in this classic film directed by Frank Capra. The young senator’s naive plans quickly come to a halt when he is faced with political corruption and scandal in Washington.