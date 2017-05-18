The 3PA (Platt Park People's Association) and PPBC (Platt Park Brewing Company) are excited to announce a neighborhood running club, the Platt Park Pacers! We also love that it creates yet another great acronym for our neighborhood.

Starting Thursday April 20th through Thursday October 19th, the PPP will meet every first and third Thursday at 6:15PM and heading out for the run at 6:30PM. From the brewery we will take Pearl Street south, cross over Evans into Harvard Gulch Park. We'll do one lap around the park counter clockwise and head back to the brewery. Total mileage is about 2.2 miles, If you'd like to get more mileage in feel free to take another lap or two around the park and meet us back at the brewery.

All PPP runners will receive $1 off any of the fine craft beers at PPBC after the run! Pups are welcome to join the run but unfortunately due to city policy can no longer be inside the brewery. They can stay outside of the patio and we will have plenty of water available.

Depending on the turnout, we would love to make this a weekly event - so come run with us neighbors! - Stacy