Transworld Business Advisors of Denver is hosting a Prep to Sell Lunch & Learn, sponsored by Colorado Business Bank and located at Adams County Economic Development. Jessica Fialkovich, the President of Transworld Denver and Ryan Goral, the Vice President SBA Business Development Officer, with Colorado Business Bank will be presenting on the topic of maximizing the value of your business in preparation for a business sale. The discussion will include information surrounding books and records, ownership roles, the legal and financial aspects of preparing a business for sale and much more!

This event is perfect for professionals looking to sell their business over the next few years, business advisors and even professionals looking for advice on how to set up their current or future business for long-term success. Please bring your questions as there will be plenty of time for discussion.

The Lunch and Learn is taking place on September 20th from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Adams County Economic Development. All attendees will be provided a healthy lunch to enjoy during the presentation and discussions!

The Speakers

Jessica Fialkovich is the President of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver and MOD Assistants. After over a decade of buying, building and selling successful businesses in the wine and spirits and retail industries in both Colorado and Florida, Jessica established Transworld Denver with her husband and business partner, Al Fialkovich. Her work with Transworld Denver allows her to employ her passion and expertise in business by guiding others in their entrepreneurial quests.

Ryan Goral is the Vice President SBA Business Development Officer for Colorado Business Bank. His experience consists of varied roles in sales and business development coupled with extensive skills in financial analysis and capital structuring for small and medium size businesses. Ryan’s niche specialties lie in capital structuring, working capital debt, M&A financing, growth capital, commercial real estate lending, cash flow management, and financial management.

Register Here: http://www.tworlddenver.com/seminar-event-schedule/

Registration Policy

This event is free to attend however we require a $15 deposit to hold your place. Following your attendance at the event, we will refund your full deposit. Cancellations will be accepted, through Eventbrite, at least 24 hours in advance of the presentation. No-shows will not receive a refund of their deposit. Thank you for your understanding.