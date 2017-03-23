Presentation & Booksigning: Barbara Schoichet

Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206

Presentation & Booksigning

Barbara Schoichet

Sunday, April 9, 2:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Barbara Schoichet, who has a Ph.D. in creative writing from Lancaster University in England, will read from and sign her memoir Don't Think Twice: Adventure and Healing at 100 Miles Per Hour($26.00 Putnam ISBN: 9781101981801). A late-in-life coming-of-age escapade told with humor and heart, Schoichet’s story is a moving and irreverent account of grief, growing up, and the healing power of adventure. Within six months, Schoichet lost everything: her job, her girlfriend of six years, and her mother to pancreatic cancer. Her life stripped bare, and armed with nothing but a death wish and a ton of attitude, she pursues an unlikely method of coping. At the age of fifty she earns her motorcycle license, buys a Harley on eBay from two guys named Dave, and drives it alone from New York to Los Angeles.

Info

Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map

Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event

