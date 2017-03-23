Presentation & Booksigning

Barbara Schoichet

Sunday, April 9, 2:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Barbara Schoichet, who has a Ph.D. in creative writing from Lancaster University in England, will read from and sign her memoir Don't Think Twice: Adventure and Healing at 100 Miles Per Hour($26.00 Putnam ISBN: 9781101981801). A late-in-life coming-of-age escapade told with humor and heart, Schoichet’s story is a moving and irreverent account of grief, growing up, and the healing power of adventure. Within six months, Schoichet lost everything: her job, her girlfriend of six years, and her mother to pancreatic cancer. Her life stripped bare, and armed with nothing but a death wish and a ton of attitude, she pursues an unlikely method of coping. At the age of fifty she earns her motorcycle license, buys a Harley on eBay from two guys named Dave, and drives it alone from New York to Los Angeles.