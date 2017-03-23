Presentation & Booksigning

David Owen

Saturday, April 15, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

David Owen, a staff writer for The New Yorker, and the author of more than a dozen books, will discuss and sign Where the Water Goes: Life and Death Along the Colorado River ($28.00 Riverhead Books ISBN: 9781594633775). The story Owen tells in his new book is crucial to our future: how a patchwork of engineering marvels, byzantine legal agreements, aging infrastructure, and neighborly cooperation enables life to flourish in the desert, and the disastrous consequences we face when any part of this tenuous system fails. The Colorado River is a crucial resource for a surprisingly large part of the United States, and every gallon that flows down it is owned or claimed by someone. Owen traces all that water from the Colorado's headwaters to its parched terminus, once a verdant wetland but now a million-acre desert. He takes readers on an adventure downriver, along a labyrinth of waterways, reservoirs, power plants, farms, fracking sites, ghost towns, and RV parks, to the spot near the U.S.-Mexico border where the river runs dry.