Presentation & Booksigning

John Gierach

Wednesday, April 5, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Bestselling local author John Gierach, "the voice of the common angler" (The Wall Street Journal) and member of the Fly Fishing Hall of Fame, will present his new book A Fly Rod of Your Own ($25.00 Simon & Schuster ISBN: 9781451618341). As Gierach says, “fly-fishing is a continuous process that you learn to love for its own sake. Those who fish already get it, and those who don't couldn't care less, so don't waste your breath on someone who doesn't fish.” From Alaska to the Rockies and across the continent to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes, A Fly Rod of Your Own is an ode to those who fish--and they will get it.