Presentation & Booksigning

Mark Fallon

Friday, April 7, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

A true insider and a veteran NCIS agent, Mark Fallon was appointed the deputy commander of the Criminal Investigation Task Force (CITF) charged with bringing suspected terrorists to justice in the War on Terror. Fallon will present his important new book Unjustifiable Means: The Inside Story of How the CIA, Pentagon, and Us Government Conspired to Torture ($25.95 Regan Arts ISBN: 9781942872795), which delves into the dark side of the United States government to reveal how our nation evolved to sanction evil.