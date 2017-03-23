Thriller Book Talk & Signing

Sean Eads

Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Denver writer and librarian Sean Eads will read from and sign his mystery thriller Trigger Point ($21.99 Hex Publishers ISBN: 9780996403948). For several years, Eads served as a freelance writer for Massage & Bodywork Magazine and realized there were no mystery novels involving massage therapists. After interviewing Licensed Massage Therapists (LMTs) about the association between massage and prostitution, and hearing about the Craigslist Killer, Eads immediately knew his plot -- a serial killer striking at online prostitutes who shielded their activities under the guise of massage therapy. Except one prostitute really had been a massage therapist who'd fallen on hard times and now her former LMT instructor is determined to find the killer. “Eads is at his darkest and best when occupying the mind of the story's delightfully disturbed killer. Trigger Point will have you burning through its pages and guessing until the very end.” -- Carter Wilson