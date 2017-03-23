Thriller Book Talk & Signing
Samuel Marquis
Thursday, April 20, 7:00 pm
Colfax Avenue
Samuel Marquis is a Colorado bestselling and award-winning suspense author. He works by day as a VP–Principal Hydrogeologist with an environmental consulting firm in Boulder, Colorado, and by night as a writer of heralded and entertaining modern and historical thrillers. Marquis will present his newest book Altar of Resistance ($18.99 ISBN: 9781943593033), the second book in his World War II spy thriller trilogy. Set in the Eternal City of Rome during the Nazi Occupation of 1943-1944, and based on actual historical events and newly released OSS/CIA and KGB documents, Altar of Resistance is a fiercely contested struggle for primacy in Rome by the family members and factions they represent, as well as by the Bishop of Rome and Vicar of Christ, Pope Pius XII.
Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map