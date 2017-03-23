Thriller Book Talk & Signing

Samuel Marquis

Thursday, April 20, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Samuel Marquis is a Colorado bestselling and award-winning suspense author. He works by day as a VP–Principal Hydrogeologist with an environmental consulting firm in Boulder, Colorado, and by night as a writer of heralded and entertaining modern and historical thrillers. Marquis will present his newest book Altar of Resistance ($18.99 ISBN: 9781943593033), the second book in his World War II spy thriller trilogy. Set in the Eternal City of Rome during the Nazi Occupation of 1943-1944, and based on actual historical events and newly released OSS/CIA and KGB documents, Altar of Resistance is a fiercely contested struggle for primacy in Rome by the family members and factions they represent, as well as by the Bishop of Rome and Vicar of Christ, Pope Pius XII.