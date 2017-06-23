RULE Gallery is pleased to present Pretty Powerful, a group exhibition featuring

work by Abigail Lucien, Amber Cobb, Anne Noggle, Jenny Sharaf, Margaret Neumann and Sarah

Bowling at its Denver, Colorado location. The exhibition is co-curated by Hilary Morris (RULE

Gallery) and Cydney Wilkes (Leisure Studios). The show will open with a public reception on

June 23, 2017, from 6-9pm, and will be on view from June 23 through July 29, 2017.

By interrupting historical and current mainstream visual language, Pretty Powerful explores and

deconstructs several layers of female representation. An element of play informs each work, and

the exhibition as a whole, highlighting the roles and rules in place controlling depictions of

women as objects for the male gaze. Just as the title of the show invites several intonations with

different meanings, Pretty Powerful focuses on the artist’s potential to manipulate and transform

the familiar in order to rebalance systems of power which determine what is shown and can be

seen. These images present the viewer with what it looks like for a woman to consider herself

through the contradictory lenses of the public arena and private domain. The ability to re-cast

social and sexual roles through alterations in the visual field is identified as a shared source of

power within these varied artistic disciplines and experiences.

The work presented by these artists is remarkable by its breadth: from Anne Noggle’s

provocatively titled portraiture series ‘Saga of Fallen Flesh’ to Margaret Neumann’s depiction of

the nourishment-giving ‘Tit’. Pretty Powerful uncovers experiences of the feminine and untold

stories about, but not restricted to, being a woman.

Haitian-American artist Abigail Lucien spent her youth in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti before moving

with her mother and two elder sisters to Palm Coast, Florida. Lucien’s sculptures, sound, and

videos narrate over shared environments in which our desire to escape is integral to the body

of what we try to leave behind. Performance becomes both the subject and content within the

work as she invites viewers to directly participate. The work examines how our personal

performances and experiences of race, gender, sexuality, and nationality are framed within our

culture, while investigating where and when the truth in these performed themes of identity

warp.

Amber Cobb is a Colorado based artist, living and working in the Denver area. In 2011 she

received her M.F.A. in Sculpture from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Cobb has a

diverse body of work that explores the duality of attraction and the abject, and the pieces in

Pretty Powerful extend her exploration to the primal and sensual nature of sexuality and intimacy.

Using materials that relate to skin: remnants of bedding, sheets, pillows, and stuffed animals,

Cobb captures intimate movements and coats them in black silicone. Frozen in the moment,

the disheveled bedding looks both wet yet firm and the resultant contradictions highlight her

underlying themes.

After serving as a military pilot and photographer in World War II and the Korean War, Anne

Noggle received her Masters of Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico in 1969. It was

there that Noggle developed a keen photographic eye and an interest in the ageing body.

Noggle’s late entrance into the artistic realm is not representative of her cultural and political

acumen: anachronistically speaking, Noggle’s saga references the influx of Selfie culture by using

wit and other theatrical elements to frame different versions of her ‘self’.

Currently living and working in San Francisco, Jenny Sharaf is a multi-disciplinary artist whose

paintings, installations, videos, and happenings celebrate process, while reflecting on art history,

feminism and abstraction. An interest in cultural and commercial consumption informs Sharaf’s

use of material; her work in paint is often overlaid with images taken from magazines or

incorporated into the digital world. Sharaf’s use of velvet, paint and collage is evocative of the

physicality of erotica and the visual display of the red-light district, in contrast to the relatively

invisible yet omnipresent trace of digital pornography.

Margaret Neumann's work explores the emotional landscape of thoughts and feelings that

form our sense of self. Neumann received a Master's of Fine Arts at the University of Colorado

in Boulder in 1969. Before that she attended Colorado College and spent a summer in the Art

Department at Columbia University. Her work for Pretty Powerful is maternal in theme: her

painting locates the breast as a site of desperation and want for nourishment, pleasure and

sexual development.

Sarah Bowling lives and works in her native home of Denver, Colorado. Bowling received

her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2016. Her work has been exhibited

in solo and group shows across the country, including Aggregate Space, Sullivan Gallery, and

Archer Beach Haus, among others. Bowling’s work explores the fragmentariness of the self and

exploits the dislocated parts of the human body to suggest a playfulness at work between the

push/pull dynamic of contradictory themes.

RULE Gallery has exhibited contemporary abstract and conceptual works, including paintings,

sculpture, photography, and works on paper, by both established and emerging national artists

since 1991. The gallery has locations in Denver, Colorado, and Marfa, Texas. For more

information, visit www.rulegallery.com